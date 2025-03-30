Previous
car pull by anniesue
Photo 1378

car pull

from Ambleside to the Kirkstone Inn

3.1 miles - uphill!
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Lesley ace
Wow, is this a charity thing?
March 30th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
The UK has the oddest sporting challenges. Great fun.
March 30th, 2025  
