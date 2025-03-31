Rydal Mount

open day for the National Garden Scheme.



The Gardens are Listed, not solely because Wordsworth designed them when he lived here from 1813-1850, but because of the way he designed them - using informal Romantic ideas, with those parts further away from the house, gradually blending in with the landscape.



The style is "The Picturesque".



I don't think this is the croquet lawn. No, I remember the flat lawn - with a picturesque shed - and some people who simply would not get out of the way. I met them several times and heard as many times "No, we're not going that way, Betsy," as she let the dog wander off on a long lead.