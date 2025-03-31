Previous
Rydal Mount

open day for the National Garden Scheme.

The Gardens are Listed, not solely because Wordsworth designed them when he lived here from 1813-1850, but because of the way he designed them - using informal Romantic ideas, with those parts further away from the house, gradually blending in with the landscape.

The style is "The Picturesque".

I don't think this is the croquet lawn. No, I remember the flat lawn - with a picturesque shed - and some people who simply would not get out of the way. I met them several times and heard as many times "No, we're not going that way, Betsy," as she let the dog wander off on a long lead.
narayani ace
It’s looks delightful - the people sound somewhat annoying 😅
March 31st, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani did you grasp my irritation!

Honestly, if you see someone with a camera (and I'm not one of these influencers looking for the perfect shot!) keep moving!! ;-)
March 31st, 2025  
