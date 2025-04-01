Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1380
fell gate
I started for a little walk - and then felt reasonable, so wandered on.
On - and across - and down - and along.
And back.
Was a bit tired at the end - and have too many shots even almost to look at.
BUT I have found some new menus on my camera which I need to explore :-)
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7087
photos
65
followers
31
following
378% complete
View this month »
1373
1374
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
1380
Latest from all albums
541
216
1163
1380
217
542
990
1164
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
1st April 2025 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
brunt knott farm
,
fell gate
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close