fell gate by anniesue
I started for a little walk - and then felt reasonable, so wandered on.

On - and across - and down - and along.

And back.

Was a bit tired at the end - and have too many shots even almost to look at.

BUT I have found some new menus on my camera which I need to explore :-)
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
