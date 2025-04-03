Sign up
Photo 1382
new lambs
the first batch were moved off to the hill, and now Rough Fell singletons are in the field.
The first ones were in on Tuesday, but at the lower end of the field
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
2
2
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7100
photos
65
followers
31
following
Tags
sheep
,
lamb
,
ewe
,
rough fell
Barb
ace
Sweet little lamb!
April 3rd, 2025
narayani
ace
Very cute
April 4th, 2025
