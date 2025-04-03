Previous
new lambs by anniesue
Photo 1382

new lambs

the first batch were moved off to the hill, and now Rough Fell singletons are in the field.

The first ones were in on Tuesday, but at the lower end of the field
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Barb ace
Sweet little lamb!
April 3rd, 2025  
narayani ace
Very cute
April 4th, 2025  
