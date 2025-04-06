St Kentigern

AKA St Mungo.



I went to Caldbeck today - an excellent village in the north west of the Lake District.



The church is dedicated to St Kentigern - he is a local saint, somehow, but is also associated with Glasgow.



I haven't reread the story, but a kneeler reminded me - and it is here in the stained glass - that there is a fishiness to the tale.



I think he was destined for high office in the early church, but wanted to be a hermit. He supported himself by fishing (perhaps aided by guillemots!) and one day he caught a fish with a bishop's/abbot's ring in its mouth - so he obviously accepted his fate.



This, with its pair, St Cuthbert (and his eider ducks) were the best windows in the church. The five light East window was pedestriam and garish. The one of the apostles unidentifiable had it not had their names written ... and there was a very odd modern one. I am perfectly OK with modern glass - I just don't want it to be odd!