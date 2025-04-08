Previous
woolly mattress by anniesue
Photo 1387

woolly mattress

the lamb seemed to be playing at first - climbing on, then jumping off - but at this point seemed to be trying to sit down
8th April 2025

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
