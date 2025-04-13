Sign up
Previous
Photo 1391
metal mandala
had a look in a couple of boxes
in one there was a bag of metal stuff, so I had a little arrange
I get frustrated with sorting, because there is the same type of thing to be found in multiple locations, and I need to bring everything similar together before I can free myself of some of them.
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7143
photos
65
followers
31
following
381% complete
1384
1385
1386
1387
1388
1389
1390
1391
Views
4
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
SM-A047F
13th April 2025 3:00pm
Public
metal
,
mandala
,
flatlay
,
flat-lay
