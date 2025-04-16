Previous
Guess! by anniesue
Photo 1393

Guess!

After Katy's talk, I went to the Brewery Arts' Centre [don't know if it is/should be apostrophised] to see an exhibition by the two prize-winning artists from last year's Open.

One artist won the Judges' Prize, and on won the People's Prize.

Guess which one was which.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
381% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact