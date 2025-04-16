Sign up
After Katy's talk, I went to the Brewery Arts' Centre [don't know if it is/should be apostrophised] to see an exhibition by the two prize-winning artists from last year's Open.
One artist won the Judges' Prize, and on won the People's Prize.
Guess which one was which.
16th April 2025
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
