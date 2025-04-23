Previous
Happy St George's Day by anniesue
Photo 1396

Happy St George's Day

St Martin's, Bowness, with St George's cross flying

Crosses from the church

A badge from my house - apparently a Boys' Brigade "advanced ambulance proficiency" badge [have lost reference] - have less than no idea why this is in my "collection" :-)
Annie-Sue

Photo Details

