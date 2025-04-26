Early Career Artist

this is Heather Alice White.



I went to the Forge Festival today - a young people's dance thing at Windermere Jetty.



Groups of YP did dances [movement-based think pieces] - and there were three ECAs.



I enjoyed the three ECA pieces - each choreographed by the dancer - they seem to have to be multi-media savvy - spoken word, conceptualisation, music, video, sound ...



But I don't actually know what career prospects there are. So [obviously] I will have to do some research.



(They will have had to make an application and a proposal to get the bursary/funding, to support them while they developed and practiced the piece and brought together all the audio-visual stuff [there was a music specialist to assist]. I suppose they could take it into schools, but I don't know where else it would find a home.]