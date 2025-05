had I not gone out early, I would not have been here to hear the first cuckoo(s) of the year.I'd driven on to a second stopping place, in order to photo the small wood in its Spring colours. Carelessly (considering I have all the time in the world) I'd left it too late - as opposed to last year when I was working five days a week and couldn't fit all my walks and all my visiting places and exhibitions in to the two days left, and appear not to have gone up Hall Lane until June.This year I've apparently been up it twice (last 1st April), which was a little early for the wood. https://365project.org/anniesue/year-of-the-bun/2025-04-01