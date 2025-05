late sun on the rhododendron

it's not prolific - but I think I counted 15 buds. - the one in the garden has five flowers

- the other on the patio has about seven buds [actually can't remember what I counted]

- this is nasty quality - but for a while my phone was refusing to meter this at all, so beggars can't be choosers



PS today I learned that what I think is a hydrangea is actually a guelder rose [which looks absolutely nothing like a rose in any way, shape or form] - and I think I might remember!