it's an ill wind ... by anniesue
it's an ill wind ...

was inside the house and there was this big noise - I was trying to work out what it was ...

Anyway, it was a single, prolonged gust of wind.

It broke a big chunk of my "peony rose" off [this hasn't yet flowered - can't remember how many years I've had it]

It also blew off all the petals on these tulips, which means I can go ahead and reuse the pot for bedding - being careful not to damage the dianthus which have stayed there since last year.
