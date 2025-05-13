Previous
fasciation by anniesue
Photo 1410

fasciation

this candelabra primula has undergone a mutation where its stalk becomes a wide strip and instead of the flowers appearing in rosettes, as on the left, they are all bunched up together
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
386% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact