Photo 1412
No. 9 - Rob - legs
he's still got some, but they're having to be held together with sticky tape
one runner left earlier in the week with blisters - another with a stress fracture
17th May 2025
17th May 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
17th May 2025 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
run
,
marathon
,
running
,
runners
,
brathay
,
rayrigg
,
10in10
