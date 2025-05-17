Previous
No. 9 - Rob - legs by anniesue
Photo 1412

No. 9 - Rob - legs

he's still got some, but they're having to be held together with sticky tape

one runner left earlier in the week with blisters - another with a stress fracture
17th May 2025

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
From Cumbria
386% complete

