The Hoad

ackcherly, this is the Sir John Barrow Monument (which may - or (more probably) may not) have been a lighthouse.

It stands on Hoad Hill.

I conflate the two.

I think many other people also do.

There was a brass band playing up there [later] - we thought we might hear it, but you can see which way the wind was blowing - and all the people had disappeared to the other side, so no go.

I'd gone to Ulverston for "Mud Fest" - which I ignored last year, misunderstanding its name. However, this year I somehow found out it was a ceramics fair.