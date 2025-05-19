Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1414
view from
Orrest Head
it was raining over the Coniston Fells and in and above the Langdale valley, but we only got a few spots.
I was hopeful for rain - but also pessimistic - rightly so, but all the plants are still watered.
I'd have been equally peeved, had I left my car out to be rain-washed - because it wouldn't have been.
Tired now. Night night.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7297
photos
66
followers
30
following
387% complete
View this month »
1407
1408
1409
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
Latest from all albums
1413
1014
229
321
247
1414
1015
686
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
19th May 2025 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
rain
,
langdale pikes
,
orrest head
narayani
ace
Stunning scene!
May 20th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Awesome scene
May 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close