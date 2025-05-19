view from

Orrest Head



it was raining over the Coniston Fells and in and above the Langdale valley, but we only got a few spots.



I was hopeful for rain - but also pessimistic - rightly so, but all the plants are still watered.



I'd have been equally peeved, had I left my car out to be rain-washed - because it wouldn't have been.



Tired now. Night night.