Previous
view from by anniesue
Photo 1414

view from

Orrest Head

it was raining over the Coniston Fells and in and above the Langdale valley, but we only got a few spots.

I was hopeful for rain - but also pessimistic - rightly so, but all the plants are still watered.

I'd have been equally peeved, had I left my car out to be rain-washed - because it wouldn't have been.

Tired now. Night night.
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
387% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Stunning scene!
May 20th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Awesome scene
May 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact