"Look up!" they said! by anniesue
Photo 1420

"Look up!" they said!

was waiting to renew my library card and looked somewhere I think I haven't looked in 25 years.

Not so much: "what is this life if full of care, we have no time to stand and stare" but: I want a book, here is a book, let me leave with the book ...
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
389% complete

