Photo 1420
"Look up!" they said!
was waiting to renew my library card and looked somewhere I think I haven't looked in 25 years.
Not so much: "what is this life if full of care, we have no time to stand and stare" but: I want a book, here is a book, let me leave with the book ...
27th May 2025
Annie-Sue
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Tags
library
,
dome
,
entrance
,
rotunda
,
carnegie
,
kendal
