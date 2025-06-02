Previous
found a new setting by anniesue
found a new setting

I wanted it hotter - but not to wash for hours on end - this worked a treat!

My normal 59 minute wash, "cotton care", only goes up to 40 degrees.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Annie-Sue

