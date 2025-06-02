Sign up
Previous
Photo 1424
found a new setting
I wanted it hotter - but not to wash for hours on end - this worked a treat!
My normal 59 minute wash, "cotton care", only goes up to 40 degrees.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
2nd June 2025 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
washing
,
machine
