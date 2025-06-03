Previous
rag rug by anniesue
Photo 1425

rag rug

The witch.
Florence Williams designer and maker.
1970s
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
narayani ace
She’s having a bit of trouble mounting her broom 😂
June 5th, 2025  
