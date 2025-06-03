Sign up
Photo 1425
rag rug
The witch.
Florence Williams designer and maker.
1970s
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7371
photos
65
followers
29
following
390% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
3rd June 2025 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
kettle
,
witch
,
rag rug
,
broomstick
narayani
ace
She’s having a bit of trouble mounting her broom 😂
June 5th, 2025
