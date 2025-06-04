Sign up
Photo 1425
Swarthmoor Hall
a second visit which I promised myself. Also took a friend who had never been there. And before today, I had never been inside.
Very historic house - the seat of Quakerism, built 1586.
Lovely cottage garden planting.
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
ulverston
,
swarthmoor
