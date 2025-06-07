Previous
a signal by anniesue
Photo 1429

a signal

because I flit from thing to thing, I have now started looking at paperwork, instead of continuing with clothes or cupboards.

This is the printed copy of one of the versions of one of my "novels".

Mostly the divisions are pink and come with a chapter ending (or beginning, for the sake of argument.)

Occasionally a pink page appears in the middle of a chapter.

Occasionally, but without a pink page, there is a hand notation to create a new chapter.

It could be that it is a change of Point of View: pink for heroine, blue for hero - but I'll never know - because it's all shredded.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
391% complete

Dorothy ace
Your great novel down the shedder! 😢
June 8th, 2025  
narayani ace
End of an era?
June 8th, 2025  
