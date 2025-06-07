a signal

because I flit from thing to thing, I have now started looking at paperwork, instead of continuing with clothes or cupboards.



This is the printed copy of one of the versions of one of my "novels".



Mostly the divisions are pink and come with a chapter ending (or beginning, for the sake of argument.)



Occasionally a pink page appears in the middle of a chapter.



Occasionally, but without a pink page, there is a hand notation to create a new chapter.



It could be that it is a change of Point of View: pink for heroine, blue for hero - but I'll never know - because it's all shredded.