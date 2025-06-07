Sign up
Previous
Photo 1429
a signal
because I flit from thing to thing, I have now started looking at paperwork, instead of continuing with clothes or cupboards.
This is the printed copy of one of the versions of one of my "novels".
Mostly the divisions are pink and come with a chapter ending (or beginning, for the sake of argument.)
Occasionally a pink page appears in the middle of a chapter.
Occasionally, but without a pink page, there is a hand notation to create a new chapter.
It could be that it is a change of Point of View: pink for heroine, blue for hero - but I'll never know - because it's all shredded.
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
2
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7381
photos
65
followers
29
following
391% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
7th June 2025 7:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clearing
,
typescript
Dorothy
ace
Your great novel down the shedder! 😢
June 8th, 2025
narayani
ace
End of an era?
June 8th, 2025
