Alpenhorning! by anniesue
Photo 1430

Alpenhorning!

on the Glebe at Bowness

The rest of the band are in the bandstand and the Alpenhornists will soon pick up their other instruments to join them in playing some nice tunes [not an Oom-pah band]
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Babs ace
They must have strong lungs.
June 8th, 2025  
