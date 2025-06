Sideways, sorry

Hit and miss:

First: the gaps - I arranged them properly -

so how did that happen!

Second: the dahlia - I don't know what colour it is - and I've already got one pot compromised, because the dahlia I thought was yellow, is orange.



I've just put eight troughs to one side, with no intention of filling them.



I shall pot up the rest of the plants individually and use them as linking or emphasising colours.