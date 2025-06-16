Sign up
Previous
Photo 1436
not green
well, one of the rooms may be a green - Limerick, I think - but if I do paint iy, the roller sleeve can just be thrown away - as the Hokkaido one (a type of mauve) was
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
paint
,
roller
,
harris
,
sleeve
,
pack of four
