Photo 1438
Five spools of worsted W35 weaving wool
Only 2/6 per spool originally - don't know what sort of bargain price the whole packet ended up being - but the price was definitely decimal!
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Tags
yarn
,
weaving
,
clearing
,
sorting
