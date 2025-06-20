Previous
Pattern for my hat! by anniesue
Was wearing it today, then coincidentally found the pattern when I was looking in another cupboard.
Didn't make this one - can't think I'd be able to make one.
Would need all the pieces anyway.
Matching trousers.
Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a fun thing to find
June 20th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Matching trousers would form a great outfit to be seen :-)
June 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
