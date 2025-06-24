Sign up
Previous
Photo 1441
Castlerigg at "Midsummer"
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
3
2
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7428
photos
65
followers
27
following
394% complete
1434
1435
1436
1437
1438
1439
1440
1441
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
24th June 2025 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stone
,
circle
,
midsummer
,
keswick
,
castlerigg
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
A favourite place of mine to visit
June 24th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful pic
June 24th, 2025
Barb
ace
Love the fog in the distance!
June 24th, 2025
