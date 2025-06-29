Sign up
Photo 1445
Photo 1445
just under 2lbs
then another 9oz
seems like a decent crop - will look to compare with last year, when I didn't net the bush early enough
Ooooh - last year I only got 1lb! :-)
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
4
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Views
2
Comments
4
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
29th June 2025 5:41pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bowl
,
scale
,
redcurrants
JackieR
ace
Birds got mine again!!!
June 29th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
net them early!!!
June 29th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Ooo super delicio
June 29th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@beverley365
crossed fingers!
June 29th, 2025
