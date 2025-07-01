Previous
raffle prize by anniesue
Photo 1447

raffle prize

won about 50 years ago!!!!

I'd already put one set of sherry glasses to go (along with more crystal), but my friend came round to help and I managed to weed more.

These were terribly seconds - and had got chips in over the years - but they had memories.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Annie-Sue

