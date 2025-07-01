Sign up
Photo 1447
raffle prize
won about 50 years ago!!!!
I'd already put one set of sherry glasses to go (along with more crystal), but my friend came round to help and I managed to weed more.
These were terribly seconds - and had got chips in over the years - but they had memories.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
SM-A047F
SM-A047F
Taken
1st July 2025 2:42pm
glasses
glass
prize
sherry
cut
raffle
lead crystal
