This is Graham

I didn't have to ask his name, because I know it ;-)



He is our newsagent, but also puts himself out to do things for the village. Here he is clearing vegetation from the alley.



I had wondered if it was the St Margaret's Tower group - but no!



PS I had thought, during July, that I might post a picture daily, which I was reminded of by something one of you posts. You haven't done very well yet ;-))