Previous
Photo 1448
This is Graham
I didn't have to ask his name, because I know it ;-)
He is our newsagent, but also puts himself out to do things for the village. Here he is clearing vegetation from the alley.
I had wondered if it was the St Margaret's Tower group - but no!
PS I had thought, during July, that I might post a picture daily, which I was reminded of by something one of you posts. You haven't done very well yet ;-))
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
2
0
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a star he is!
July 2nd, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@casablanca
yes :-)
July 2nd, 2025
