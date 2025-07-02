Previous
This is Graham by anniesue
This is Graham

I didn't have to ask his name, because I know it ;-)

He is our newsagent, but also puts himself out to do things for the village. Here he is clearing vegetation from the alley.

I had wondered if it was the St Margaret's Tower group - but no!

PS I had thought, during July, that I might post a picture daily, which I was reminded of by something one of you posts. You haven't done very well yet ;-))
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
396% complete

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a star he is!
July 2nd, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@casablanca yes :-)
July 2nd, 2025  
