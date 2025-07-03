Previous
trousers to go! by anniesue
trousers to go!

Another "24" pairs
- including three pairs of jodhpurs (including an exquisite pair of unworn John Partridge clasics)
- one pair of trousers can only go for patches. They must have been my very favourites for a very long time: I've worn the in-seam through
- three are "projects" (and a fourth, but I don't know where the bits are)
- the last purple ones must have needed the waist expanding. The back pocket has been cannibalised - I found the pieces in the other pocket.
- one just needs a button.
- any with a side zip had to go: I can't reach!!
- and again, when trying on any I thought I may keep, I rediscovered the nonsense of sizing.

Really I ought to finish the alterations myself, but
