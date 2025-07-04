Sign up
Photo 1450
went on a "very scenic" drive
three destinations
but I need to come back to here (Mosedale/ Mungrisedale/ Swineside) and get out of the car and walk around. Walk along, actually, because it's a pretty linear geological entity and settlement.
Dabbling with the idea of taking my bicycle up!!!
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Views
6
6
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
4th July 2025 2:36pm
Privacy
Tags
green
,
rain
,
field
,
hills
,
mosedale
,
mungrisedale
