went on a "very scenic" drive by anniesue
went on a "very scenic" drive

three destinations

but I need to come back to here (Mosedale/ Mungrisedale/ Swineside) and get out of the car and walk around. Walk along, actually, because it's a pretty linear geological entity and settlement.

Dabbling with the idea of taking my bicycle up!!!
Annie-Sue

