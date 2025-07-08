Sign up
Previous
Photo 1453
sideways, sorry
got(ish) rid of this any many other gardenining books tpday
they would have gone to the second hand bookshop at Sizergh, except a friend called and we went to lay grave flowers and then to Holehird garden instead
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
7480
photos
65
followers
25
following
398% complete
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
1451
1452
1453
1452
1209
683
577
1048
1453
387
1210
Views
8
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
8th July 2025 1:30pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
books
,
weeding
,
in the other sense
