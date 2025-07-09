Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1454
a trip to the tip
will be making lots of these in the forthcoming days, weeks and probably months
the valuer who came on Monday said it takes about four months to complete a house sale nowadays - even if you get an early offer with buyers ready to go
so I can keep whittling away at more stuff even after I've prepped the house to show (by getting rid of initial stuff)
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7484
photos
65
followers
24
following
398% complete
View this month »
1447
1448
1449
1450
1451
1452
1453
1454
Latest from all albums
1048
1453
387
1210
388
1049
684
1454
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
9th July 2025 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
big
,
skips
narayani
ace
4 months?! Here things sell within a week of going on the market - even with prices being the highest they’ve ever been - and then usually a six week settlement.
I hope he valued high for you 🤞🏼
July 9th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
I've had more valuations than I expected, as it is proving to be difficult to compare. Most (many?) of the houses in the village are stone built terraces - and if they are four bedrooms, there's often one in the roof with restricted celling height. Lots haven't got parking or a garage.
There's a whole list of things like that to weigh up.
There are houses like it in Kendal - but Kendal isn't in the Lake District, as I am, and I also live in a "Destination" village!!!
Anyway, final valuation next Tuesday :-)
I was thinking six weeks - but apparently it's not like that here any more - even with a cash buyer.
July 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I hope he valued high for you 🤞🏼
There's a whole list of things like that to weigh up.
There are houses like it in Kendal - but Kendal isn't in the Lake District, as I am, and I also live in a "Destination" village!!!
Anyway, final valuation next Tuesday :-)
I was thinking six weeks - but apparently it's not like that here any more - even with a cash buyer.