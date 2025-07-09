Previous
a trip to the tip by anniesue
a trip to the tip

will be making lots of these in the forthcoming days, weeks and probably months

the valuer who came on Monday said it takes about four months to complete a house sale nowadays - even if you get an early offer with buyers ready to go

so I can keep whittling away at more stuff even after I've prepped the house to show (by getting rid of initial stuff)
Annie-Sue

narayani ace
4 months?! Here things sell within a week of going on the market - even with prices being the highest they’ve ever been - and then usually a six week settlement.
I hope he valued high for you 🤞🏼
July 9th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani I've had more valuations than I expected, as it is proving to be difficult to compare. Most (many?) of the houses in the village are stone built terraces - and if they are four bedrooms, there's often one in the roof with restricted celling height. Lots haven't got parking or a garage.
There's a whole list of things like that to weigh up.
There are houses like it in Kendal - but Kendal isn't in the Lake District, as I am, and I also live in a "Destination" village!!!
Anyway, final valuation next Tuesday :-)

I was thinking six weeks - but apparently it's not like that here any more - even with a cash buyer.
July 9th, 2025  
