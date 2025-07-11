plying and spinning

have "really" started clearing the garage now

-

so, on the left are three 'spindles/bobbins' (I am not a spinner).

-

on the right is part of a spinning wheel



- out of shot is the stand the left hand things go on

-

what I don't know is why there is bought yarn on the two identical bobbins - unless they have been wound on to then ply into a thicker and different coloured yarn.



It's a mystery.



ALSO

see the metal thing

. This is the absolute reason why I don't throw/give anything away until i know what it is.



There are two more of these 'axles' in a jar in the kitchen, with a mix of other straight, standy-up things. And tomorrow, those two will join this one - and the plying tower will be complete.