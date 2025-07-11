Previous
plying and spinning by anniesue
have "really" started clearing the garage now
so, on the left are three 'spindles/bobbins' (I am not a spinner).
on the right is part of a spinning wheel

- out of shot is the stand the left hand things go on
what I don't know is why there is bought yarn on the two identical bobbins - unless they have been wound on to then ply into a thicker and different coloured yarn.

It's a mystery.

see the metal thing
. This is the absolute reason why I don't throw/give anything away until i know what it is.

There are two more of these 'axles' in a jar in the kitchen, with a mix of other straight, standy-up things. And tomorrow, those two will join this one - and the plying tower will be complete.
