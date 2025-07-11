plying and spinning

have "really" started clearing the garage now
-
so, on the left are three 'spindles/bobbins' (I am not a spinner).
-
on the right is part of a spinning wheel
- out of shot is the stand the left hand things go on
-
what I don't know is why there is bought yarn on the two identical bobbins - unless they have been wound on to then ply into a thicker and different coloured yarn.
It's a mystery.
ALSO
see the metal thing
. This is the absolute reason why I don't throw/give anything away until i know what it is.
There are two more of these 'axles' in a jar in the kitchen, with a mix of other straight, standy-up things. And tomorrow, those two will join this one - and the plying tower will be complete.