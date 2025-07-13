Previous
hot and humid up here by anniesue
hot and humid up here

so first I cooked gooseberry crumbles - and then I cooked a fish pie
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
narayani ace
They look good. I never have the oven on in summer!
July 13th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Considered crumble for dessert, but too hot to turn on the cooker. Hope you enjoyed?!
July 13th, 2025  
