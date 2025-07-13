Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1458
hot and humid up here
so first I cooked gooseberry crumbles - and then I cooked a fish pie
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7496
photos
65
followers
24
following
399% complete
View this month »
1451
1452
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
1458
Latest from all albums
578
1212
1051
1456
685
1052
1457
1458
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
13th July 2025 8:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crumble
,
gooseberry
narayani
ace
They look good. I never have the oven on in summer!
July 13th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Considered crumble for dessert, but too hot to turn on the cooker. Hope you enjoyed?!
July 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close