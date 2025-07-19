Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1463
I've just added the mauve and peach, bottom left
[looks better unrotated]
- so there are long and short skeins - and some of them are cut to make workable lengths
- there are three home-made cardboard thread holders
- but the one on the rights is the original packing of something with a 27lb breaking strain - so presumably not an embroidery thread - unless it's Extreme Embroidery!!
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7522
photos
65
followers
24
following
400% complete
View this month »
1456
1457
1458
1459
1460
1461
1462
1463
Latest from all albums
1215
701
1056
232
320
1463
286
1057
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
19th July 2025 8:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
metal
,
thread
,
cotton
,
wool
,
sill
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close