Photo 1464
my dolls' house furniture
didn't know whether this still existed, but found the box it was in a couple of days' ago.
Lots of other interesting toys and games, jigsaws, etc too.
I'm missing a toilet, sink, 1 or 3 dining chairs, and a dressing table drawer.
They may well turn up because until you have examined Everything, you do not throw Anything away*
*not the absolute truth, but if any set of anything is incomplete, give it a chance to reappear as you trowel your way through the stratigraphy.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
SM-A047F
21st July 2025 9:21pm
doll
house
furniture
1960s
Babs
ace
My daughter still has her dolls house furniture. Unfortunately, the dolls house got damaged when they had a leaking roof in one of her houses. I hope you find the missing furniture.
July 22nd, 2025
