my dolls' house furniture by anniesue
Photo 1464

my dolls' house furniture

didn't know whether this still existed, but found the box it was in a couple of days' ago.

Lots of other interesting toys and games, jigsaws, etc too.

I'm missing a toilet, sink, 1 or 3 dining chairs, and a dressing table drawer.

They may well turn up because until you have examined Everything, you do not throw Anything away*

*not the absolute truth, but if any set of anything is incomplete, give it a chance to reappear as you trowel your way through the stratigraphy.
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Annie-Sue

Babs ace
My daughter still has her dolls house furniture. Unfortunately, the dolls house got damaged when they had a leaking roof in one of her houses. I hope you find the missing furniture.
July 22nd, 2025  
