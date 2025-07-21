my dolls' house furniture

didn't know whether this still existed, but found the box it was in a couple of days' ago.



Lots of other interesting toys and games, jigsaws, etc too.



I'm missing a toilet, sink, 1 or 3 dining chairs, and a dressing table drawer.



They may well turn up because until you have examined Everything, you do not throw Anything away*



*not the absolute truth, but if any set of anything is incomplete, give it a chance to reappear as you trowel your way through the stratigraphy.