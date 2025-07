so disappointing!

I thought this was a tall chair on orange legs

-

but it's just the seat on a work-horse

-

so sad!!

-

the reason why I was seeing it was that there was craft fair in the village - mostly based on the people who do a twelve week course on furniture making at [something] and Ackland ie Waters and Acland ;-)



-

initially, I thought I was going to something else, as I read LACE Makers instead of Lakes Makers!