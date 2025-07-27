Previous
this dyed fleece by anniesue
Photo 1469

this dyed fleece

has got chips of wood in.

I have never done natural dying, but I would have thought that the dye-stuff would be put in a bag to make the dye - or (if its loose) the dye-bath liquid would be strained before introducing the mordanted fleece.

I don't need to pick it out, but if I did ...
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
402% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact