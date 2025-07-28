Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1470
if you receive a rake in a plastic bag
I think you can pretty much guess how effective it's going to be!
So yes, it has tried to escape - but on a scale of 1 to 10 ... 4?
This was the second one I ordered - the first didn't arrive (rather than being rubbish and me trying to replace it with something better) (fortunately!)
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7546
photos
66
followers
24
following
402% complete
View this month »
1463
1464
1465
1466
1467
1468
1469
1470
Latest from all albums
1061
1062
689
1468
1469
1063
1064
1470
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
28th July 2025 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hand
,
lawn
,
rake
,
pretty much useless
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close