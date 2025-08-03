Previous
Please keep your receipt by anniesue
Photo 1473

Please keep your receipt

but not necessarily for 25 years

thrown now - but immensely interesting

This is last day we had the house in Stafford.
I can't imagine having time to go into town.
The house was packed up by the removers.
Mum drove up to receive it the next day (refrigerator/freezer plugged in in the van overnight).
I stayed with a friend/neighbour.
Stayed to do the last cleaning.
Where was the vacuum?? We didn't have two then.
If I needed gloves, why didn't I borrow some from the neighbour?
But I would have needed them to drive in.
I would have been in town dropping the keys off.
Kept one to have a quick last look round.
It says suede - were they my mustard unlined suede ones? The ones which are my garage-work gloves now?
Nowadays I have a pair of gloves in every coat.
And perhaps that is my problem!
Anyway, I drove up on 6th January - Epiphany - to find (although all the furniture had been correctly placed) a veritable fortress of boxes in the dining area.
You could barely move!
Much like now ;-)
I am dire!!
3rd August 2025

Annie-Sue

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
How much would they cost now??
August 3rd, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond in Ethel Austin - about £4.72! ;-)

Similar ones online are between £95 and £160! They were a bargain!
August 3rd, 2025  
