Please keep your receipt

This is last day we had the house in Stafford.
I can't imagine having time to go into town.
The house was packed up by the removers.
Mum drove up to receive it the next day (refrigerator/freezer plugged in in the van overnight).
I stayed with a friend/neighbour.
Stayed to do the last cleaning.
Where was the vacuum?? We didn't have two then.
If I needed gloves, why didn't I borrow some from the neighbour?
But I would have needed them to drive in.
I would have been in town dropping the keys off.
Kept one to have a quick last look round.
It says suede - were they my mustard unlined suede ones? The ones which are my garage-work gloves now?
Nowadays I have a pair of gloves in every coat.
And perhaps that is my problem!
Anyway, I drove up on 6th January - Epiphany - to find (although all the furniture had been correctly placed) a veritable fortress of boxes in the dining area.
You could barely move!
Much like now ;-)
I am dire!!
Similar ones online are between £95 and £160! They were a bargain!