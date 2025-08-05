Previous
Another bag from the same box by anniesue
Photo 1474

Another bag from the same box

Put into its own open box for airing

I tipped it into the new box, not realising there was a set of "notions" there too, so they scattered all over the place.

The strip of fabric is from a dress I started making years ago.

It couldn't be finished, because there was no way the pattern could be made to line up, and it made me look deformed.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
403% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact