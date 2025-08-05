Sign up
Photo 1474
Another bag from the same box
Put into its own open box for airing
I tipped it into the new box, not realising there was a set of "notions" there too, so they scattered all over the place.
The strip of fabric is from a dress I started making years ago.
It couldn't be finished, because there was no way the pattern could be made to line up, and it made me look deformed.
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Tags
yarn
,
box
,
bag
,
fabric
,
wool
,
notions
