Lovely meet-up by anniesue
Photo 1475

Lovely meet-up

with Peter @pcoulson and Jenny at Lindeth Fell hotel near Bowness.

Chatted for ages, treated to lunch and then a nice little walk to the tarn and round the gardens.

:-)
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Annie-Sue ace
@pcoulson :-)
August 6th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely area
August 6th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Sounds lovely
August 6th, 2025  
