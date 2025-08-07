Previous
Young Artists by anniesue
Photo 1476

Young Artists

exhibition at the Brewery Arts Centre, Kendal

This selection is from one of the art classes they run.

Interesting, because they are coming out of the frame - like breaking the fourth wall in the theatre.
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
404% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact