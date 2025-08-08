Previous
a random choice by anniesue
a random choice

I've caught some exploding water anyway

ADDED I didn't actually think things through properly. I knew I needed to get the equipment out, and am pleased I did - and got some crisp shots of something - but what is it I'm trying to achieve? A tube of air with the fruit at the bottom and the displaced water in a coronet??

Should the bowl have been full?

I'd better look at some examples, because my set up was fairly easy to gather and arrange, so, weather permitting, I could try again tomorrow.

Having a glass bowl on a stool over concrete does not necessaruly make me happy though.
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Desi
Nice job of catching the splash. Why have you described it as "exploding"?
August 8th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@seacreature it's like when they dropped mines into the sea in war films!
August 8th, 2025  
BeckyJo ace
Yes you did!
August 8th, 2025  
