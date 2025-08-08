a random choice

I've caught some exploding water anyway



ADDED I didn't actually think things through properly. I knew I needed to get the equipment out, and am pleased I did - and got some crisp shots of something - but what is it I'm trying to achieve? A tube of air with the fruit at the bottom and the displaced water in a coronet??



Should the bowl have been full?



I'd better look at some examples, because my set up was fairly easy to gather and arrange, so, weather permitting, I could try again tomorrow.



Having a glass bowl on a stool over concrete does not necessaruly make me happy though.