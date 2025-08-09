Sign up
Previous
Photo 1478
backseat passengers
got the bulk of the remainder of the magnolia to the tip today: 5 feed bags and 2 half-tonne dumpy bags.
So that's good!
Less good is that I've started on the willow and the weigela
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
0
0
Tags
car
,
magnolia
,
groundsheet
