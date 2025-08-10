Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1479
all its glory
there we are - my view of the Howgills :-)
Good news today - a house very close to me, but in no way like mine, but with just enough similarities to make it a competitor - has just gone on the market.
Its price (£875,000) will make mine look like a bargain when I finally get it up for sale!!!
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7592
photos
65
followers
25
following
405% complete
View this month »
1472
1473
1474
1475
1476
1477
1478
1479
Latest from all albums
1071
1477
1478
695
1072
696
1221
1479
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
10th August 2025 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bedroom
,
window
,
view
,
middle
,
howgills
narayani
ace
Great view. That’s a lotta money!
August 10th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
we've got some big properties around - one went for £1.2M and another's just gone for £1.5M and it's skewing the averages on Right Move.
August 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close