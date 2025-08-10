Previous
all its glory
Photo 1479

all its glory

there we are - my view of the Howgills :-)

Good news today - a house very close to me, but in no way like mine, but with just enough similarities to make it a competitor - has just gone on the market.

Its price (£875,000) will make mine look like a bargain when I finally get it up for sale!!!
10th August 2025

Annie-Sue

narayani
Great view. That’s a lotta money!
August 10th, 2025  
Annie-Sue
@narayani we've got some big properties around - one went for £1.2M and another's just gone for £1.5M and it's skewing the averages on Right Move.
August 10th, 2025  
