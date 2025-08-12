Ethos dividend

Because the joiner hasn't come yet, I am making a temporary repair to a rotten window sill.



I was just going to do it with skewers and filler, but then I thought: haven't I got some skirting board.



I did think twice about using it, because I'm missing some skirting board in one of the bedrooms. BUT knowing that, I never thought of this bounty, so it needs to be used for what made me think of it.



Also found some quarter dowling.



That won't work on one window, but may on the other side (the opening light).



The dividend is that, although I have taken this wood etc out of the garage, I have refused the opportunity to take it to the tip, because i dont know whether it might come in useful for some, as yet unknown thing, and have now been vindicated.